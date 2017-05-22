Several dozen people demonstrate against NATO in Prague

Several dozen people demonstrated against NATO and Czech membership of it staged in Wenceslas Square in downtown Prague today by the Czech Peace Movement with support of the No to Bases initiative in connection with a NATO summit to be held in Brussels at the end of May. "For nearly 70 years has the North Atlantic Pact been an aggressive military alliance that does not hesitate to apply aggression, war, occupation and various interventions in the interest of the United States and now in the interest of the European Union," Milan Krajca, from the Czech Peace Movement, said. "We want to express our disagreement with that one country after another is falling victim to this subversive policy," he said.

