Robert Bosch plans to hire 650 worker...

Robert Bosch plans to hire 650 workers until 2019

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A eskA© BudA>jovice-based firm Robert Bosch plans to hire 650 workers until 2019, e.g. thanks to cooperation with technical universities. The spokesperson for Robert Bosch, Pavel Roman, has confirmed to A IANEWS that the plan has currently 4,000 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 281,418,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC