Risk Analysis and Management - Trends, Challenges and Emerging Issues: Proceedings of the 6th International Conference on Risk Analysis and Crisis Response , June 5-9, 2017, Ostrava, Czech Republic This book collects the papers presented at the 6th International Conference on Risk Analysis and Crisis Response held in Ostrava/Prague, Czech Republic, on June 5-9, 2017, organized by VSB-Technical University of Ostrava, Czech Republic. The overall theme of the sixth international conference on risk analysis and crisis response is Risk Analysis and Management - Trends, Challenges and Emerging Issues , highlighting science and technology to improve risk analysis capabilities and to optimize crisis response strategy.

