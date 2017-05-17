Risk Analysis and Management - " Tren...

Risk Analysis and Management - " Trends, Challenges and Emerging ...

Risk Analysis and Management - Trends, Challenges and Emerging Issues: Proceedings of the 6th International Conference on Risk Analysis and Crisis Response , June 5-9, 2017, Ostrava, Czech Republic This book collects the papers presented at the 6th International Conference on Risk Analysis and Crisis Response held in Ostrava/Prague, Czech Republic, on June 5-9, 2017, organized by VSB-Technical University of Ostrava, Czech Republic. The overall theme of the sixth international conference on risk analysis and crisis response is Risk Analysis and Management - Trends, Challenges and Emerging Issues , highlighting science and technology to improve risk analysis capabilities and to optimize crisis response strategy.

Chicago, IL

