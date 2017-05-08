Prison sentence increased for Czech who attempted to join IS
The regional court in the western city of Plzen sentenced Jan Silovsky to three years and three months in prison in February and ordered him to undergo psychiatric treatment. Prague's High Court upheld the ruling and increased the sentence at the prosecution's request.
