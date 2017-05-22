President Zeman should not seek re-election, KDU-CSL deputy head says
Czech President Milos Zeman should not seek re-election in 2018, Marian Jurecka, first deputy chairman of the Christian Democrats and agriculture minister, said in the Questions of Vaclav Moravec programme on public Czech Television yesterday. Jurecka said he also minds the fact that Zeman's chancellor Vratislav Mynar still keeps the post without a security vetting, or Zeman's "jokes" about elimination of journalists he made in his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
