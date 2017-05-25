President Tony Tan receives key to ci...

President Tony Tan receives key to city of Prague

PRAGUE: Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Thursday received a symbolic key to the city of Prague, the highest honour in the Czech Republic. Prague mayor Adriana Krnacova presented the key to President Tan in the Old Town City Hall in Prague during his four day State Visit to the Czech Republic.

