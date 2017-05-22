Pravo: Sobotka may still be future Czech prime minister

The Czech Social Democrats may not win the October general election, yet their chairman and current PM Bohuslav Sobotka may end up as the prime minister of an anti-Babis coalition, which does not look like a defeat of which some speak, Jiri Pehe writes in daily Pravo Saturday. He writes that some politicians and commentators say Sobotka has given up the duel with Andrej Babis, chairman of the ANO movement and outgoing finance minister, when he accepted the nomination of Ivan Pilny for Babis'S replacement.

