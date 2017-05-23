Prague SVU honours Pomahac, Passer an...

Prague SVU honours Pomahac, Passer and seven others for promotion of Czech science and culture

The Prague branch of the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences has just bestowed its annual awards to nine well-known figures who have served to promote Czech science and culture at the international level. The recipients include filmmaker Ivan Passer and top plastic surgeon Bohdan PomahaA .

Chicago, IL

