Prague exhibitions mark anniversary of fatal attack on Heydrich

Two open-air exhibitions opened in Prague on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the fatal attack on Reinhard Heydrich, the Nazi Deputy Protector of Bohemia and Moravia, by Czechoslovak paratroopers trained in Britain. A panel exhibition outside the General Staff headquarters will present the protagonists and heroic deeds of the Czechoslovak anti-Nazi resistance movement at home and abroad.

Chicago, IL

