PORK INDUSTRY MOURNS LOSS OF THREE IN CZECH REPUBLIC May 8, 2017 Source: Nat'l Pork Producers Council news release The U.S. pork industry is mourning the tragic loss of three people in a motor vehicle accident this week in Prague, Czech Republic. Killed in the accident were Dr. Bob Morrison, a professor in the Swine Group with the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine; Pam Wetzell, wife of Dr. Tom Wetzell, a professional services veterinarian with Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, who was treated at a hospital and released; and Debbie Spronk, wife of swine veterinarian Dr. Gordon Spronk, who also was treated and released.

