Poll: Many women want to have first child after turning 30

1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Almost one third of Czech women plan to have their first child after turning 30, according to a STEM/MARK agency's poll presented in daily Hospodarske noviny on Thursday. The poll, conducted for the Czech Gynaecologic and Obstetric Society, showed that about a half of Czech women would consider seeking in-vitro fertilisation in a moment they would like to have a child and would be without a partner.

