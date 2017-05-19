Poll: Many women want to have first child after turning 30

Almost one third of Czech women plan to have their first child after turning 30, according to a STEM/MARK agency's poll presented in daily Hospodarske noviny on Thursday. The poll, conducted for the Czech Gynaecologic and Obstetric Society, showed that about a half of Czech women would consider seeking in-vitro fertilisation in a moment they would like to have a child and would be without a partner.

