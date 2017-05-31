Poll: Czechs' trust in president, gov...

Poll: Czechs' trust in president, government sharply drops

4 hrs ago

People's trust in the Czech president and the government has sharply dropped this month in connection with a political crisis that lasted several weeks, according to the May poll that the CVVM institute released on Tuesday. The centre-left government of Bohuslav Sobotka was considered trustworthy by 23 percent of Czechs and untrustworthy by 74 percent, compared with 40 and 56 percent in April.

