Poll: Czechs' trust in president, government sharply drops
People's trust in the Czech president and the government has sharply dropped this month in connection with a political crisis that lasted several weeks, according to the May poll that the CVVM institute released on Tuesday. The centre-left government of Bohuslav Sobotka was considered trustworthy by 23 percent of Czechs and untrustworthy by 74 percent, compared with 40 and 56 percent in April.
