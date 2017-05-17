Polish bourse eyes foreign listings to boost its strength- CEO

WARSAW, May 17 The Warsaw exchange, GPW , the biggest in central and eastern Europe, will focus on winning foreign listings and is on track to set a record value for initial public share offerings by private firms this year, the bourse's new head said. The bourse, with market capitalisation of 1.35 trillion zlotys competes mostly with the Vienna stock exchange with listed companies worth 137 billion euros .

