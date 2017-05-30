Police intervene to suppress revolt a...

Police intervene to suppress revolt at refugee centre

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A part of foreigners in the detention facility in Balkova, west Bohemia, started a rebellion against the police and barricaded themselves inside a room on Monday, but the police suppressed the revolt, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has tweeted, adding that no one suffered any injury. The rebellion was probably provoked by the fact that one of the foreigners had received information about being expelled from the country, Katerina Rendlova, spokeswoman for the foreigner police, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Egypt
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,386,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC