Police intervene to suppress revolt at refugee centre
A part of foreigners in the detention facility in Balkova, west Bohemia, started a rebellion against the police and barricaded themselves inside a room on Monday, but the police suppressed the revolt, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has tweeted, adding that no one suffered any injury. The rebellion was probably provoked by the fact that one of the foreigners had received information about being expelled from the country, Katerina Rendlova, spokeswoman for the foreigner police, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC