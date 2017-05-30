Police intervene to suppress revolt at refugee centre

A part of foreigners in the detention facility in Balkova, west Bohemia, started a rebellion against the police and barricaded themselves inside a room on Monday, but the police suppressed the revolt, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has tweeted, adding that no one suffered any injury. The rebellion was probably provoked by the fact that one of the foreigners had received information about being expelled from the country, Katerina Rendlova, spokeswoman for the foreigner police, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.