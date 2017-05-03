Poignant picture of a girl scout standing up to a neo-Nazi is going viral
This photograph of a girl scout named Lucie face-to-face with a neo-Nazi member in Brno, Czech Republic, is so iconic that it already got 61,000 points on Reddit. is holding a sign which reportedly says "We will raise your children"- a Scout motto - and is protesting against an extreme right rally held in the Czech city on 1 May. The World Organization of the Scout Movement , which re-shared on Facebook the picture originally taken by VladimA r A iA manec , said in a post: "People from all walks of life, and #Scouts among them, came to the streets during an extreme right march yesterday, to express their support for values of diversity, peace and understanding.
