Poignant picture of a girl scout stan...

Poignant picture of a girl scout standing up to a neo-Nazi is going viral

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

This photograph of a girl scout named Lucie face-to-face with a neo-Nazi member in Brno, Czech Republic, is so iconic that it already got 61,000 points on Reddit. is holding a sign which reportedly says "We will raise your children"- a Scout motto - and is protesting against an extreme right rally held in the Czech city on 1 May. The World Organization of the Scout Movement , which re-shared on Facebook the picture originally taken by VladimA r A iA manec , said in a post: "People from all walks of life, and #Scouts among them, came to the streets during an extreme right march yesterday, to express their support for values of diversity, peace and understanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,093 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC