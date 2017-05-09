PM breaches gov't agreement, sides with opposition, Babis says

Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka has been permanently breaching the coalition agreement and has a pact with rightist opposition leader Miroslav Kalousek, Deputy PM Andrej Babis said today in reaction to Sobotka's words about a pact between Babis and President Milos Zeman. On Friday, Sobotka proposed that Zeman dismiss Babis over his controversial business deals, but the Presidential Office has challenged the form of the proposal submitted.

