Parties, extremists, students and pranksters mark May Day

20 hrs ago

Czech political parties and various other groups held events on Monday marking May Day. While the Communists were the first to celebrate International Workers' Day with a gathering in Prague before noon, centre-right parties, extremist groups and pranksters were out in force later in the day.

Chicago, IL

