Pardoned double murderer Kajinek leaving prison

Jablonec n.N., North Bohemia, May 23 - Double contract murderer Jiri Kajinek, 56, who was serving his life sentence and whom President Milos Zeman pardoned, left the prison in Rynovice after 23 years in it yesterday. The pardon includes a seven-year parole during which Kajinek must not commit any crime.

