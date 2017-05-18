Over 40,000 people attended open day ...

Over 40,000 people attended open day at Caslav airbase

Over 40,000 people turned out for the open day at Caslav military airport in Central Bohemia on Saturday. The event, which takes place every two years, marked the 60th anniversary since the introduction of jet aircraft at the base.

Chicago, IL

