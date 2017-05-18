Number of overweight children steeply rising in Czech Republic

The share of overweight children in the Czech population has considerably increased in the past 15 years and now about 25 percent of 15-year-old boys and 13 percent of girls of the same age suffer from overweight or obesity, shows an international study released on Wednesday. "The trends in overweight and obesity occurrence, but also in passive lifestyle of children are strongly negative in the Czech Republic," Zdenek Hamrik, from the Faculty of Physical Culture of Palacky University in Olomouc, which participated in the international study, told reporters on Wednesday.

