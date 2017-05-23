North East landmarks and monuments ar...

North East landmarks and monuments around the world lit up in solidarity with Manchester

Penshaw Monument and the Millennium Bridge were among the structures illuminated in the colours of the Union flag after the terror attack Landmarks in the North East and across the world were lit up in tribute to the Manchester terror attack victims . Among them were the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, the Story Bridge in Brisbane, Australia, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Jet d'Eau in Geneva, Switzerland, the Petrin Tower in Prague, Czech Republic, the Orlando Eye in Florida, and Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland.

