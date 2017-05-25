No Czechs among victims of terrorist ...

No Czechs among victims of terrorist attack in Manchester

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

No Czech citizens are among the people killed or injured in the Monday terrorist attack at the end of a concert in Manchester, Britain, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova told CTK yesterday. The Czech embassy's data are based on the information from the British police that is not expected to change any more.

Chicago, IL

