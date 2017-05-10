New data show Human Milk Oligosaccharide (HMO) improves the balance...
New data show Human Milk Oligosaccharide improves the balance of bacteria in formula-fed babies' digestive systems*, providing important immune system and health benefits Research* shows presence of HMO, the third largest component of breast milk, increases both good bacteria and metabolic activity beneficial to babies' health New data build on earlier work showing that babies fed formula with HMO have an immune system response more like breastfed babies PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 12, 2017.
