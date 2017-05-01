New course record expected at 5th Okp...

New course record expected at 5th Okpekpe race

Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race have predicted new men and women's course records when the fifth edition of the IAAF Bronze Label race holds in Okpekpe near Auchi,Edo state on Saturday May 13. In 2014 Kenya's Teshome Mekonnen and Ethiopia's Wude Ayalew ran 28:35 and 32:41 respectively to smash the course and the Nigerian all-comers record of 29:39 and 33:01 set a year earlier at the inaugural edition of the race. 'Last year at the fourth edition of the race the Kenyan duo of Simon Cheprot and Polline Wanjiku Njeru failed to race past Mekonnen and Ayalew's records but all that will change this year,'said Yusuf Alli,a technical official of the race.

