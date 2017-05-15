Most Czechs agree with Zeman's pardon for double murderer

Some 54 percent of Czechs agree with President Milos Zeman's decision to pardon Jiri Kajinek, 56, who is serving a life sentence for a double contract murder, according to a poll conducted by the Median institute and released on Sunday. Two-fifths of Czechs are of the view that Zeman had taken the step in order to bolster his popularity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.