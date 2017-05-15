Most Czechs agree with Zeman's pardon for double murderer

Most Czechs agree with Zeman's pardon...

Some 54 percent of Czechs agree with President Milos Zeman's decision to pardon Jiri Kajinek, 56, who is serving a life sentence for a double contract murder, according to a poll conducted by the Median institute and released on Sunday. Two-fifths of Czechs are of the view that Zeman had taken the step in order to bolster his popularity.

Chicago, IL

