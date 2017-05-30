More and more Germans arrange funeral...

More and more Germans arrange funerals in Czech Republic

Berlin/Chemnitz, May 29 - More and more Germans are buried in the Czech Republic in the recent years thanks to the lower costs of the funeral and a less strict law related to the handling of the bodily remains, Olaf Schuster, who provides funeral services in the Saxon city of Chemnitz, has told CTK. Schuster has been offering funerals in the neighbouring country for more than 15 years.

Chicago, IL

