Miss Universe producer sues Czech maker of winners' crowns

The producer of the Miss Universe pageant on Tuesday sued the Czech company hired to make the winners' iconic crowns, saying it kept touting its association with the pageant even after it breached its 10-year sponsorship agreement. IMG Universe, whose parent company bought the pageant from Donald Trump in 2015, said it canceled Diamonds International Corp's contract last August after financial problems caused the Prague-based company to miss two required payments.

