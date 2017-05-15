Miss Universe producer sues Czech mak...

Miss Universe producer sues Czech maker of winners' crowns

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

The producer of the Miss Universe pageant on Tuesday sued the Czech company hired to make the winners' iconic crowns, saying it kept touting its association with the pageant even after it breached its 10-year sponsorship agreement. IMG Universe, whose parent company bought the pageant from Donald Trump in 2015, said it canceled Diamonds International Corp's contract last August after financial problems caused the Prague-based company to miss two required payments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,070,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC