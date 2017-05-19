Minister: EC threat not to change Cze...

Minister: EC threat not to change Czech stance on refugee quotas

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech Republic will not change its negative stance on the quotas for the accepting of migrants from Italy and Greece even after the European Commission's threats, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told reporters on Thursday. The EC recently warned that it may start infringement proceedings against the countries that refuse to accept the refugees from Greece and Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Microsoft
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,128,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC