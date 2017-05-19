Minister: EC threat not to change Czech stance on refugee quotas
The Czech Republic will not change its negative stance on the quotas for the accepting of migrants from Italy and Greece even after the European Commission's threats, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told reporters on Thursday. The EC recently warned that it may start infringement proceedings against the countries that refuse to accept the refugees from Greece and Italy.
