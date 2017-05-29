Minister: Czechs must meet defence spending limit for 2020
Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky cannot imagine that the country would not meet its pledge to spend 1.4 percent of GDP on defence in 2020, he told the public Czech Television on Sunday in relation to the state budget draft released earlier this week. According to the draft budget issued by former finance minister Andrej Babis shortly before his dismissal, only 1.16 percent of GDP should go to defence in 2020.
