Minister: Czechs must meet defence sp...

Minister: Czechs must meet defence spending limit for 2020

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky cannot imagine that the country would not meet its pledge to spend 1.4 percent of GDP on defence in 2020, he told the public Czech Television on Sunday in relation to the state budget draft released earlier this week. According to the draft budget issued by former finance minister Andrej Babis shortly before his dismissal, only 1.16 percent of GDP should go to defence in 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,514 • Total comments across all topics: 281,374,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC