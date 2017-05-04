LN: Six scenarios may follow PM's resignation offer
Six different scenarios may follow Czech PM Bohuslav Sobotka's decision to hand in his cabinet's resignation, and President Milos Zeman plays a key role in all except the early election scenario that would require the Chamber of Deputies' self-dissolution, Martin Shabu writes in Lidove noviny on Wednesday. He reacts to the announcement Sobotka made on Tuesday, citing the dubious business deals of Finance Minister and ANO movement leader Andrej Babis.
