LN: Pardoned Kajinek was prison service's agent in 1980s

Pardoned Kajinek was prison service's agent in 1980s

Jiri Kajinek, a contract killer who was released from prison based on a presidential pardon earlier this week, was a secret agent of the Czechoslovak prison service when he served his 7-year prison sentence in the late 1980s, daily Lidove noviny wrote. Kajinek had been sentenced for numerous burglaries, for beating up a person and for bribing the police.

Chicago, IL

