Lessons from prejudice abroad inform demand for justice at home

In a quiet corner of the Prague Six neighborhood, scrawled in white paint and angry capital letters, a solitary park bench reads "Allah is Jewish Gay! F*** Islam." The adjacent sidewalk reads "F*** Islam" and "GNLS," which I would later learn stood for "Good Night Left Side," written clockwise a Celtic cross spanning several feet.

