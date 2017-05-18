KMT2B rare missense variants in gener...

KMT2B rare missense variants in generalized dystonia.

Recently a novel syndrome of childhood-onset generalized dystonia originating from mutations in lysine-specific methyltransferase 2B has been reported. We sequenced the exomes of 4 generalized dystonia-affected probands recruited from a Prague movement disorders center .

