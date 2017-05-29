KDU-CSL wants to change Czech electio...

KDU-CSL wants to change Czech election system

1 hr ago

The congress of the Czech Christian Democratic Union on Sunday called on the party's leadership to try to amend the election law so that the thresholds that coalition of parties must cross to enter parliament are lowered. On Saturday, the KDU-CSL congress confirmed that the party will run in the autumn general election in a coalition with the Mayors and Independents .

Chicago, IL

