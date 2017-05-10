Karen LaMonte to unveil monumental works in the Glasstress exhibition during the Biennale
A major installation of artist Karen LaMonte's ethereal and powerful sculptures is part of Glasstress during the Venice Biennale. The exhibition is curated by Dr. Dmitry Ozerkov of the State Heritage Museum in St. Petersburg, Herwig Kempinger, President of Succession in Vienna, and Adriano Berengo, with consultancy by Clare Phyllis Davis, of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC