Karen LaMonte to unveil monumental works in the Glasstress exhibition during the Biennale

A major installation of artist Karen LaMonte's ethereal and powerful sculptures is part of Glasstress during the Venice Biennale. The exhibition is curated by Dr. Dmitry Ozerkov of the State Heritage Museum in St. Petersburg, Herwig Kempinger, President of Succession in Vienna, and Adriano Berengo, with consultancy by Clare Phyllis Davis, of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.