Juventus step up bid to sign Sampdoria striker Schick

The Bianconeri are confident of beating Inter and Roma to the acquisition of the Czech Republic international, who has a buy-out clause of a 25 million Juventus have stepped up their bid to sign Patrik Schick in an effort to fend off competition from Serie A rivals Inter and Roma for the Sampdoria striker. The Czech Republic international only arrived in Genoa last summer but the 4 million acquisition from Sparta Prague has enjoyed a sensational debut season in Italy, netting 13 times in 34 appearances in all competitions.

