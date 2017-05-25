Juventus step up bid to sign Sampdori...

Juventus step up bid to sign Sampdoria striker Schick

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Bianconeri are confident of beating Inter and Roma to the acquisition of the Czech Republic international, who has a buy-out clause of a 25 million Juventus have stepped up their bid to sign Patrik Schick in an effort to fend off competition from Serie A rivals Inter and Roma for the Sampdoria striker. The Czech Republic international only arrived in Genoa last summer but the 4 million acquisition from Sparta Prague has enjoyed a sensational debut season in Italy, netting 13 times in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC