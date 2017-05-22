Jewish transports' anniversary commemorated in Czech town
Some 80 people, including survivors, today paid tribute to the Holocaust victims and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the departure of Trebic Jewish transports for Terezin, north Bohemia, in May 1942. A total of 1371 Jews from Trebic and its vicinity were deported to the Terezin concentration camp.
