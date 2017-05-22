Jewish transports' anniversary commem...

Jewish transports' anniversary commemorated in Czech town

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Some 80 people, including survivors, today paid tribute to the Holocaust victims and commemorated the 75th anniversary of the departure of Trebic Jewish transports for Terezin, north Bohemia, in May 1942. A total of 1371 Jews from Trebic and its vicinity were deported to the Terezin concentration camp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC