IoT Time: M2M/Internet of Things weekly update

Ericsson will deliver Cat-M1 support as a software upgrade to SoftBank's existing network coverage, SoftBank says it will deploy a range of IoT services in smart cities, logistics, utilities, medicine, transport, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and many other areas. Vodafone Czech Republic has claimed a national first with its deployment of NB-IoT technology on its commercial mobile network using the 800MHz frequency band in Prague, initially for pilot services with selected customers.

