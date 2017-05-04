IoT Time: M2M/Internet of Things weekly update
Ericsson will deliver Cat-M1 support as a software upgrade to SoftBank's existing network coverage, SoftBank says it will deploy a range of IoT services in smart cities, logistics, utilities, medicine, transport, mining, agriculture, manufacturing and many other areas. Vodafone Czech Republic has claimed a national first with its deployment of NB-IoT technology on its commercial mobile network using the 800MHz frequency band in Prague, initially for pilot services with selected customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in...
|Feb '17
|Doctor Inflicted ...
|1
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC