International singing star Christina ...

International singing star Christina Johnston to perform homecoming...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

Christina Johnston said it was an 'absolute pleasure' to perform music composed by Scottish artist Craig Armstrong. Picture: Matej TrasA k A Suffolk singer who has established an international reputation from her base in Eastern Europe will put on a show of "fabulous vocal agility" during her much anticipated homecoming concert next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,614 • Total comments across all topics: 280,977,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC