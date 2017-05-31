Hundreds of US soldiers to cross Czech Republic in June and July

Several U.S. military convoys will cross the Czech Republic in June and early July with 1600 soldiers riding on 450 vehicles on their way to exercises abroad, Jan Sulc, spokesman for the general staff, told CTK on Tuesday. In the first convoy on Wednesday and Thursday, about 50 soldiers and 24 vehicles, mostly lorries will go from Germany to Slovakia, Sulc said.

