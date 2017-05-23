High-speed rail network plan spells enormous investment for Prague
Plans to build a high-speed rail network in the Czech Republic will greatly impact Prague, which will alone require investment of at least CZK 80 billion, iHned.cz reported. Among expected projects are tunnels and an underground extension of the city's Main Station.
