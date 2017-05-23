High-speed rail network plan spells e...

High-speed rail network plan spells enormous investment for Prague

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

Plans to build a high-speed rail network in the Czech Republic will greatly impact Prague, which will alone require investment of at least CZK 80 billion, iHned.cz reported. Among expected projects are tunnels and an underground extension of the city's Main Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC