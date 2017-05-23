Has Globalism Gone Off the Rails?by Victor Davis Hanson Prague - The...

Has Globalism Gone Off the Rails?by V...

Has Globalism Gone Off the Rails?
by Victor Davis Hanson

The West that birthed globalization is now in an open revolt over its own offspring, from here in Eastern Europe to southern Ohio. About half of the population in Europe and the United States seems to want to go back to the world that existed before the 1980s, when local communities had more control of their own destinies and traditions.

Prague

