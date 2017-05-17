Gore Announces Positive Results from REDUCE Clinical Study for PFO Closure
The data were shared May 16 at the European Stroke Organisation Conference in Prague, Czech Republic. Gore plans to submit the positive data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to seek a PFO indication for the GOREA CARDIOFORM Septal Occluder by year-end 2017.
