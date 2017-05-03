Goethe Institute opens library of things in Prague
The Goethe Institute in Prague offers the loaning of various items such as a a sewing machine, a telescope, a tent, a disco ball or an electric drill in the "library of things" it opened on Tuesday as the first service of its kind in the country, the Institute's programme director Jakob Racek has told media. The project wants to support the sharing of things by the city residents as a practical, cheap and environmental-friendly alternative to buying things, Racek said.
