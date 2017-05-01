Glassware jewellery-maker 'hails' suc...

Glassware jewellery-maker 'hails' success of international sales

7 hrs ago

She left her former career to look after her elderly mother Doris, but decided to start her own jewellery-making business after realising a hidden talent at a four-hour glassware workshop. Now, after 94-year-old Doris passed away last year, Sue has decided to re-launch her business - with a focus on international sales.

Chicago, IL

