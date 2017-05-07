Girl Scout Stares Down Neo-Nazi, Prov...

Girl Scout Stares Down Neo-Nazi, Proving She's The Bigger Badass

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Neatorama

Anyone who says Girl Scouts aren't sash-wearing badasses is either a misogynist or has never been strong-armed by Scouts selling cookies, because Girl Scouts have moxie to spare. But it takes more than moxie to stand up to a Neo-Nazi's threats as he goes marching down the street during a rally- it takes true grit and conviction derived from knowing you're on the right side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MfD: Number of autistic babies doubles in CR in... Feb '17 Doctor Inflicted ... 1
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... (Sep '16) Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC