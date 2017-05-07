Girl Scout Stares Down Neo-Nazi, Proving She's The Bigger Badass

Anyone who says Girl Scouts aren't sash-wearing badasses is either a misogynist or has never been strong-armed by Scouts selling cookies, because Girl Scouts have moxie to spare. But it takes more than moxie to stand up to a Neo-Nazi's threats as he goes marching down the street during a rally- it takes true grit and conviction derived from knowing you're on the right side of the road.

