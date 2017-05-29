French Order of Merit goes to Czech climate change expert
French Ambassador to Prague Roland Galharague bestowed France's Order of Merit on Czech environment protection expert Petr Kalas for his long efforts to fight the climate change on the national, international and European levels. Galharague said Kalas is a citizen of an open and responsible world, and mentioned Kalas's lifelong work in the above scientific branch.
