Former Czech intelligence chief writes on how to survive attacks

Former Czech military intelligence chief Andor Sandor gives advice to people about how to survive a terrorist attack or blackout and how to avoid risks on the Internet and during trips abroad in his latest book that he presented on Monday. The danger of a terrorist attack in the Czech Republic is much lower than the danger of being involved in road accidents, in which some 25,000 people annually die in the EU countries.

Chicago, IL

