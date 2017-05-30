Former Czech intelligence chief writes on how to survive attacks
Former Czech military intelligence chief Andor Sandor gives advice to people about how to survive a terrorist attack or blackout and how to avoid risks on the Internet and during trips abroad in his latest book that he presented on Monday. The danger of a terrorist attack in the Czech Republic is much lower than the danger of being involved in road accidents, in which some 25,000 people annually die in the EU countries.
