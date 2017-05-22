Foreign students may get Czech study ...

Foreign students may get Czech study visas more easily

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Foreigners from outside the EU admitted to selected Czech universities may gain study visas more easily in the future, according to a material by the Education Ministry that the government will discuss on Monday and that counts with 340 students a month. According to the new system, they would no longer have to register in the Visapoint system, but they would submit their applications at the embassy or consulate on a set date.

