Foreign students may get Czech study visas more easily

Foreigners from outside the EU admitted to selected Czech universities may gain study visas more easily in the future, according to a material by the Education Ministry that the government will discuss on Monday and that counts with 340 students a month. According to the new system, they would no longer have to register in the Visapoint system, but they would submit their applications at the embassy or consulate on a set date.

