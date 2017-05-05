FinMin files complaint over recorded ...

FinMin files complaint over recorded conversations on web

Prague Daily Monitor

Czech Finance Minister and ANO leader Andrej Babis has filed a criminal complaint over recordings of his conversations posted on the web, he told CTK on Thursday, and added, for Blesk.cz, that he has a feeling of being shadowed and bugged for many years, which he considers scandalous. "I consider it scandalous that the first deputy prime minister and a deputy head of the National Security Council has been bugged," Babis, who holds the two posts, told Blesk.

